Asda Changes Rules of What Shoppers Can Buy at Every Store in England

Asda has moved to issue a update to millions of shoppers amid the third stay at home rules – including those shielding.
The supermarket giant is one of the so called Big Four in the UK – alongside rival retailers Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as Tesco.
Britain’s third largest supermarket is urging customers to “shop considerately and not buy more than they normally would”.
The comments from Asda come in the wake of England’s third stay at home rules.
Asda operates stores across Birmingham and throughout the far wider region, including stores across the West Midlands and East Midlands.
Asda chief executive, said: “As restrictions are tightened across the UK to protect our health, we will continue to do all we can to keep colleagues and customers safe in store as we have since the start of the crisis.
“Our stores and distribution centres have proved to be highly resilient to the challenges of a national restrictions and we are confident that we can continue to deliver choice and value for customers in the weeks ahead. We are asking customers
The grocer said it’s introduced the following measures to help keep both staff and customers safe:
- Doubling the hours that Asda’s Safety Marshals will be on duty at the front of every store from 8am to 8pm to manage access and help with any safety-related queries.
- Sanitisation stations have been installed at the front of all 631 stores complementing the 3,500 stations already in place inside stores.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning regimes for basket and trolley handles.
- Adding a protective antimicrobial coating to customer ‘touch points’ in stores such as fridge and freezer handles, checkout areas, plus all trolley and basket handles.
- Asda’s virtual queuing app ‘Quidini’ is now available in all 421 superstores allowing customers to wait in the comfort of their cars for a slot if the store is busy.
- Automatic counting technology has been installed in Asda’s 100 busiest stores to control access and help customers to socially distance.
- New point of sale signage to remind customers to respect social distancing in store and to shop solo if they can to ease congestion in stores.