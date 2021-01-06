Asda has moved to issue a update to millions of shoppers amid the third stay at home rules – including those shielding.

Asda Changes Rules of What Shoppers Can Buy at Every Store in England

The supermarket giant is one of the so called Big Four in the UK – alongside rival retailers Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as Tesco.

Britain’s third largest supermarket is urging customers to “shop considerately and not buy more than they normally would”.

The comments from Asda come in the wake of England’s third stay at home rules.

Asda operates stores across Birmingham and throughout the far wider region, including stores across the West Midlands and East Midlands.

Asda chief executive, said: “As restrictions are tightened across the UK to protect our health, we will continue to do all we can to keep colleagues and customers safe in store as we have since the start of the crisis.

“Our stores and distribution centres have proved to be highly resilient to the challenges of a national restrictions and we are confident that we can continue to deliver choice and value for customers in the weeks ahead. We are asking customers

can play their part too by continuing to shop considerately and respecting social distancing when they visit our stores.”

The grocer said it’s introduced the following measures to help keep both staff and customers safe: