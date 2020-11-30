BLACKBURN’S billionaire Issa brothers have launched a takeover bid for one of Britain’s biggest coffee shop chains.

Asda Brothers To Takeover Caffe Nero, Britain’s Biggest Coffee Chains

The Issa brothers, who acquired Big 4 grocer Asda in a £6.8 billion deal in September, have written to Caffe Nero founder and owner Gerry Ford with a takeover proposal.

The billionaire owners of the UK’s largest petrol forecourt operator EG Group, said Caffe Nero’s landlords would be paid in full for the rent arrears owed to them as a result of the crisis, rorted.

The offer by EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber for Caffe Nero is their latest daring move to expand their business interests.

It follows their success in taking over Asda from US supermarket giant Walmart in a

£6.8million deal in October with private equity partner TDR Capital.

The brothers wrote to Caffe Nero over the weekend to propose buying the chain from its founder and controlling shareholder Gerry Ford.

EG Group said the offer was a significant improvement on creditors’ plans to launch a CVA.

It remains unclear as to whether Caffe Nero had responded to the EG Group offer yet, or what the precise terms of the offer are.

The bid underlines their growing reputation as successful entrepreneurs whose pursuit of growth has seen them create a business portfolio employing more than 44,000 people across 6,000 sites in Europe, the US and Australia.

If this bid is successful it will be another feather in their cap and will contribute to more jobs in Blackburn can only a good thing.