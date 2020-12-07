EG Group has partnered with Cinnabon, iconic bakery and purveyor of craveable cinnamon rolls, baked goods, and delicious signature beverages, to open the brand’s newest bakery inside a Euro Garage on 4th December at Frontier Park in Blackburn. Additional bakeries are set to open their doors as early as January 2021.

Asda Brothers Strikes a Deal with Cinnabon to Open 150 Stores in the UK

The move, which will create 2,000 jobs, will see dough produced from scratch at a new central kitchen at Frontier Park in Blackburn, which opens on 4 December. Additional sites are set to open as early as January 2021.

The new Cinnabon bakery is owned and operated by the UK’s master franchisee, EG Group, who has created a successful concept of bringing Cinnabon treats to commuters, shoppers and communities. Starting with just one petrol station in 2001, EG Group has now grown to over 6,000 sites across 10 countries.

Similarly, the first Cinnabon bakery opened in 1985 and the brand is now in 48 countries. The popularity of both brands made for an exciting opportunity for EG to bring the iconic snack brand back to the UK.

“Cinnabon is one of the world’s most recognised and enjoyed brands,” said EG Group’s Food & Beverage Director for Europe, Mohammed Tayab. “We are thrilled to be able to serve customers with delicious, freshly baked products when they want to treat themselves

to an indulgence that is like no other. EG Group has once again partnered with another global brand, bringing the ultimate convenience to customers.”

The fresh-made Cinnabon dough will be produced from scratch at a central kitchen in Frontier Park, Blackburn and distributed daily to Cinnabon stores within Euro Garage locations. The dough will then be hand-rolled and freshly baked in store. The state-of-the art production facility will support up to 50 stores with daily deliveries of fresh dough. EG Group plans to open 150 stores over the next five years, spanning across the UK and creating up to 2,000 jobs nationwide.

“We are delighted to be returning to the UK to deliver our Cinnabon product to our UK fans. Focus Brands International has been working closely with the team at EG Group to be able to deliver the world’s most famous cinnamon roll and provide a moment of sweet escape for UK residents and travelers,” said Sean Wooden, Focus Brands LLC’s Vice President, Managing Director for the EUMEA region.

At the new Cinnabon bakery location, guests can enjoy the famous aroma of warm dough and cinnamon, along with ooey-gooey treats including Classic Cinnamon Rolls, which are baked oven fresh with Makara cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with signature cream cheese frosting, as well as the MiniBon, a smaller version of the Classic Roll. Cinnabon also offers a full line of made-to-order blended beverages, including the Mochalatta Chill and Cinnamon Roll Chillattas.