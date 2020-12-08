New Vision TV, the British broadcaster ARY, has apologized to a Pakistani national who was accused of being an Indian citizen and conspiring against Pakistan at the behest of India.

ARY Apologized to British-Pakistani Syed Alam for Declaring Him Indian Agent

The person who was accused is Dr. Syed Alam Shah. In addition, New Vision TV has agreed to pay compensation to Dr Shah and pay lawyers.

ARY News in the United Kingdom has apologized to a Pakistani Sindhi educationist Dr Syed Alam Shah for calling him an Indian agent.

Dr Shah was part of a protest against former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s on his visit to London in November 2018 to raise funds for the water dam construction.

They had raised slogans against Saqib Nisar and the construction of the dams without taking Sindhis into confidence.

The broadcasts included repeated claims that he was a traitor to Pakistan who had conspired with Indian intelligence agencies and the CIA to publish fabricated stories maligning Pakistan’s armed forces.

Dr. Syed Alam Shah who was associated with the teaching profession in Pakistan

moved to the UK with his family after his wife got a scholarship in the UK.

“My family and friends were asking what you did in London that we were so embarrassed about,” he said.

Dr Syed Shah Alam filed a defamation case soon after the allegations were broadcast, contending that the allegations were untrue.

He told the court that he is a citizen of Pakistan and was demonstrating in good faith about issues in his home country that deeply affected him.

His lawyers told the court that the false allegation broadcast by NVTV/ARY caused serious harm to the reputation of Dr Syed Alam Shah and he had suffered severe distress and embarrassment.

According to details, ARY News apologized to Alam Shah and accepted that false accusations have caused serious harm to the reputation of Dr Syed Alam Shah and he had faced embarrassment.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News operates in the United Kingdom under the name New Vision Television (NVTV). The company was erected after ARY was shut down in the UK four years ago after losing defamation case to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.