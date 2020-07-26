The inflated amounts of electricity bills that Mumbaikars and Celebs are paying during the last recent months, has left everybody’s heart pumping. Sharing his problem of receiving an exorbitant electricity bill, actor Arshad Warsi took it to Twitter requesting people to buy his paintings so that he is able to pay the Adani electricity bill.

Arshad Warsi Plans to Sell Kidneys to Pay Electricity Bill

Arshad, in a tweet, wrote, “People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill.”

On Sunday, Arshad expressed his anger in a tweet, mentioning that the bill amount, 1.03 lakh Rs have been debited from his account on July 5

to pay the electricity bill. Later during the day, the 52-year-old actor told that his problem was resolved as he got a quick response from the electricity company.

He tweeted, “And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them…. thank you.”

While Arshad jokingly planned to sell his kidneys for paying the next electricity bill, netizens joined in and quickly reacted upon it saying:

Actors and celebrities also replied to his call of worry including actor Shruti Seth who replied to Warshi’s tweet, saying,”Yayyy!!! I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings. I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill.”