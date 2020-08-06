Bailable arrest warrants of Ali Akash alias Asma Bibi who has got married to another girl posing her as a boy issued by Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench.

Arrest Warrants Issued for Asma Bibi Who Married Another Girl Neha in Rawalpindi

According to sources, a girl named Asma Bibi got married to a girl named Neha in Rawalpindi. The two have appeared in court and got married in court and Asma has changed her identity card and changed her name to Akash. Both girls are residents of Taxila.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of LHC Rawalpindi bench took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

The allegation against Akash ( Asma Bibi) is that this was a same-gender marriage.

Akash was allegedly a woman who pretended to be a man to get married. Both Akash and his wife are facing charges for ‘contracting a same gender marriage’.

However, Akash asserts that he is a transgender man and has the medical reports to prove it. He also presented the new computerized national identity card (CNIC) he had acquired after undergoing a gender-change operation to the court.

Raja Amjid Janjua advocate appeared on behalf of father of girl Neha while Nadim Anthoni represented Ali Akash in the court.

Raja Amjid Janjua had filed petition in the high court while the court had ordered Lahore Police to present Ali Akash.

A per reports, during the last hearing, the judge had ordered the formation of a medical

board to test to identify the gender of the said person.

The judge expressed displeasure over the absence of Akash and directed the police to present him in the court at any cost and adjourned the hearing. The police told Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz that Akash was not present in his house despite frequent visits.

In its report filed in the court , Rawalpindi Police have taken the plea they went up thrice to the address given by Ali Akash but he was not found therein.

Ali Akash, a girl who had got married with another girl by posing herself as boy did not appear before the court.

Counsel for Ali Akash presented divorce papers (talaq nama) in respect of Ali Akash and Neha in the court.

The court remarked it will see divorce papers when the matter of girl becoming boy is resolved.

The bench diredted the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) to present a report of the medical examination.

The MS was authorised to get Aasma Bibi, who now claims to be Ali Akash, tested for her gender from a private laboratory under his supervision if the facility is unavailable in a public hospital.

The court told the couple that they were charged with contracting a same-gender marriage, a very serious allegation.

Akash asserted that the couple had a free-will marriage and that his wife’s family was completely aware of the matter.

When asked by the court, the girl said she was happy with her marriage and wanted to live with Akash, reports.

She said that;

“She is satisfied and happy with her marriage and that her husband was fulfilling all her needs responsibly and that she wanted to live with Akash.”

The court directed the couple to present all related documents in the next hearing.