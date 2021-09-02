The court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in the cybercrime case of actress and host, Ayesha Sana.

Arrest Warrants Issued for Actress Ayesha Sana for Defaming a Family

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas of Lahore Sessions Court heard the case. A case has been registered against Ayesha Sana by the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crimes Circle. She is accused of defaming the family of citizen Yusuf Baig Mirza.

The plaintiff has taken the position that actress Ayesha Sana shared inappropriate photos of his wife and daughter on social media. The plaintiff further said that Ayesha Sana also uploaded material against his wife and daughter on a website, which

brought disrepute to his family.

The court has summoned the actress for the hearing but she did not appear on which the court has issued her non-bailable arrest warrant. Earlier in July 2020, Ayesha was also summoned to the courts for fraud. The host was accused of borrowing Rs.2 million from the plaintiff, later returning them with a bounced check.

Ayesha Sana is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in television morning shows, film, television, and theatre performances. She graduated from the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Lahore and attended Kinnaird College, where she studied law. She went on to get an external law degree at the University of London