Arrest made following shooting of ‘kind-hearted Dad’ Mohammed Kasim

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a ‘kind-hearted father’, who was shot dead in Birmingham in July.

Mohammed Kasim, 30, was in a car on Eversley Road, Small Heath, when he and another man were shot. The pair made their way to hospital, but Mr Kasim died a short time later.

The second man suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in the shooting, which happened just after midnight on 7 July.

Police had been carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area to find who was responsible.

One man was arrested in the Saltley and a number of

other addresses around the city have been searched.

A blue Ford Ecosport on false plates was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath less than an hour after the shooting and police believe it may have been linked to the shooting.

In a statement after the murder, Mr Kasim’s family said: “A kind hearted, selfless, caring person. An amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly.”

Officers urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling 101 or via Live Chat. Alternatively contact you may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log number 69 of 7 July.