Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver Finalize Divorce after 10-year Separation

Movie megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced a decade after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the former California governor.

Court documents show a settlement was reached on Tuesday between the former California governor and the NBC journalist. However, financial terms have not been made public.

The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.

The revelation triggered a media frenzy, but the pair were keen to settle their divorce in private. It remains unclear as to why the settlement process has taken 10 years to reach.

There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June. Settlement papers say that

neither owes the other any spousal support, but both reserve the right to seek it through the court in the future.

Schwarzenegger amassed a fortune playing action roles in the “Terminator” and “Conan” film franchises after a successful career as a bodybuilder. After California suffered economic problems and widespread power outages under the administration of then-Governor Gray Davis, voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship in a free-for-all election in 2003.

Within a year of leaving office, he admitted fathering a child, Joseph Baena, who is now 24, which prompted Shriver to file for divorce in July 2011. The former governor has since returned to acting and starred with roles in Terminator and The Expendables films.

Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s children range from ages 24 to 32, with the eldest Katherine married to actor Chris Pratt.