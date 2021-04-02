Armed Man Shouting Terrorist Slogans at Holy Kaaba Arrested

Saudi police on Tuesday nabbed an armed man from the first floor of Makkah’s Grand Mosque (the Holy Kaaba) for brandishing weapons and shouting terrorist slogans.

According to a news report published in Arab News, the man was arrested shortly after Asr prayers from the first floor of the Holy Kaaba.

The man was reportedly heard shouting expressions supporting terrorist groups and organisations.

Security forces arrested the accused and handed him over to Saudi police.

While speaking with the media, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques, said the “use of racist extremist expressions is outside the doctrine of Islam.”

Sheikh Abdul Rahman added that the man “did not respect the sanctity of the Holy Kaaba. God has made the Grand Mosque a place of

worship, including prayer, tawaf, and Hajj”.

Last year in October, a Saudi man was taken into custody after he crashed his speeding car into the outer gates of the Holy Kaaba.

GMSF chased the driver as he crashed through two barriers before hitting one of the southern entrances of the Holy Mosque and was declared to be in an “abnormal condition.”

In June 2017, Saudi authorities foiled an attempted suicide bomb attack on the Holy Kaaba.

After receiving a tip-off, authorities raided a three-story house in the Ajyad Al-Masafi neighborhood located near the Grand Mosque. A brief shootout ensued afterward which ended after the suicide bomber blew himself up, causing the building to collapse.

The bomber was killed while the blast injured five police officers and six foreigners. Five suspects, including a woman, were also arrested later in connection to the planned suicide bombing.