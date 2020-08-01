Armaan Khan, aged 21, from Kingstanding was convicted of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis, is jailed.

Armaan Khan, 21, Jailed for Spitting at Female Police Officer in Birmingham

The 21-year-old from Kingstanding has now been jailed after being convicted of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis, both of which were committed in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving whilst disqualified.

Officers on patrol in Lozells on April 22 spotted Khan leaning into the window of a car during the stay at home rules.

They caught up with him as he tried to walk away which soon led to a heated confrontation.

Body worn camera footage played at Birmingham Crown Court, on

Tuesday, July 7, showed the moment an officer hit Khan with pepper spray.

He was later pinned to the ground and could be seen spitting towards the shoe of one police constable only to miss, before then turning his head to cough towards her claiming he had the decease.

And whilst in custody Khan continued to be hostile and said to the same officer ‘I know where you live’, the court heard.

The footage also showed a number of people had gathered at the scene, some of whom swore and verbally abused the officers, said prosecutor Edward Soulsby.

Khan was arrested and found to have cannabis on him. He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and was convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.