Arjun Kapoor has clapped back at the haters for trolling the age difference between the actor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora who is 12 years elder than the actor.

Arjun Kapoor, 36, Reacts on 12 Years Age Difference of His Girlfriend Malaika Arora, 48,

Throughout his dialog with Indian website, the 2 States actor expressed, “Firstly, I believe that the media is the one who goes by way of the feedback from individuals. We don’t even take a look at 90% of it so the trolling can’t be given a lot significance, as a result of it’s all faux.”

“Those self same individuals can be dying to

take a selfie with me after they meet me, so you can’t consider that narrative,” he defined. Kapoor, 36, and Arora, 48, have been courting for years now nonetheless their romance normally will get criticized on the idea of age hole.

The Half Girlfriend actor opened up, “What I do in my private life is my prerogative. So long as my work is being recognised, the remainder is all simply quite a lot of noise.”

“Plus, you’ll be able to’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we must always simply reside, let reside and transfer on. I believe it’s a foolish thought course of to have a look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he defined.