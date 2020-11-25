Arfan Sadiq, from Sparkhill, became engaged around eight weeks ago and was planning to tie the knot in February.

Arfan Sadiq Died of Heart Attack At Wheel and Crashed into Tree Before His Wedding

Heartbroken relatives have paid tribute to a city taxi driver who they say suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel – months before his wedding.

His family say the 46-year-old suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel of his cab shortly after starting his shift last Friday (November 20).

The vehicle then crashed into a tree at the junction of Wake Green Road and Yardley Wood Road in Moseley.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the cabbie for A2B Taxis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Sadiq, who had worked for the cab firm for almost

20 years, had just started his 5am when he called his brother complaining of chest pains.

Minutes later, he is understood to have suffered a heart attack at the wheel before crashing into a tree.

Emergency services administered advanced life support, but despite their best efforts, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Brothers Umran and Akhtar said in a statement: “Arfan was a dear friend and a brother who was always helping anyone he could.

“He was very popular amongst his family, friends and work colleagues.

“He enjoyed his job, was a dedicated driver who worked hard to keep up with his mortgage.

“He was very charitable and in the last two to three weeks, he was collecting to get a mosque built in the remote area of Kashmir.

“He will be dearly missed and always be in the hearts of everyone he knew.”