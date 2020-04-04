Areema Nasreen Died As Her Husband Whispered ‘Don’t Worry About Kids’ into Her Ear

Areema Nasreen, 36, died in intensive care intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital, West Midlands, where she had worked. The mother-of-three, who leaves behind children aged 8, 10, and 17, became the country’s youngest health worker to be killed.

Areema who has no underlying health conditions and had worked for the NHS for 16 years, was put on a ventilator but died last day.

Areema’s sister Ash, 31, told: ‘We’re distraught. We are all just broken – we’ve just got no words. Areema was on the ventilator and just before she died, her husband said to her “don’t worry about the kids”.

‘She started to cry. The doctors said please don’t hug her, but he said he had to. Then she passed away. We are all absolutely devastated.’

Her family are now pleading that people follow the stay at home rules.

England’s chief nurse has paid tribute to Armeena, as she made an emotional plea for the public to stay at home this weekend despite a mini-heatwave due to sweep the country. Ruth May

said it was vital the public remain in house despite the warm spring weather.

Flanking Health Secretary Matt Hancock at a news conference this afternoon, Ms May said: ‘This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays.

Mr Hancock echoed her, saying people should resist the urge to get out and about, saying: ‘If we do people will die’.