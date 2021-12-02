There are speculations that rumoured Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to hold a court marriage today.

Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal holding a court marriage today?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours have been going around for quite some time and it has been confirmed that it will take place on 9th December in Jaipur. While the functions will take place next week in Rajasthan at the beautiful 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur.

As per the sources, the couple would register their marriage officially either today or tomorrow. A source close to Katrina

Kaif and Vicky Kaushal said that they both will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families.

“If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act),” the source stated.

The source added that Katrina and Vicky have apparently decided to scale down their grand wedding and have fewer people at the wedding venue because of the recent scare of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. On the other hand, no official confirmation from either Katrina or Vicky of the wedding has been made.