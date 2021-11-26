Arbaaz Khan, aged 21, became involved in a confrontation with others outside Tank nightclub, on Arundel Gate, before he whipped off his belt and struck a man who ended up lying unconscious in the street, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Arbaaz Khan Jailed, Attacks A Man with Belt Outside Nightclub in Sheffield

During the hearing on November 18, Judge David Dixon told Khan: “On this particular evening it is said you took on board too much alcohol and found yourself in an argument.

“That argument it seems to me – caused by you – became violent.”

He added: “You removed your belt and you set about using it almost indiscriminately to anybody in the way causing you problems. I say causing you problems – these problems were simply in your mind and you were doing what you simply wanted to do with that belt with the possibility of causing serious injury.”

Prosecuting barrister Richard Thyne said the victim had been speaking to one of Khan’s group before the defendant lunged in, swinging his belt in what appeared to be an

unprovoked attack and when did so a second time the victim was left lying unconscious on the ground.

Khan, of Grange Crescent, Sharrow, Sheffield, who has previous convictions and is currently serving a jail sentence for possessing cocaine with intent to supply, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on April 22, 2019.

Defence barrister Damian Broadbent said the offence was caused by too much alcohol consumption following a night out.

Mr Broadbent added that while Khan has been in prison he has completed a course addressing his issues as well as a programme about victim empathy.

He said: “Being on remand and being sentenced for the drug offences is something that has been a sobering experience and he has essentially done a lot of growing up while he has been in custody.”

Judge Dixon told Khan he has a “very bad record” for either carrying a weapon or using violence and he is currently serving a custodial sentence for a drug offence.

He sentenced Khan to 18 months of custody which is to be served consecutively to his current 40-month custodial sentence which was previously imposed for the drugs matter.