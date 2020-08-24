Aqeel Khan, 26, jailed for 5 years over Antique Gun He Hid in a Wardrobe in Bolton

GREATER Manchester Police (GMP) has released images of an antique gun which a Bolton man hid in a wardrobe.
Mohammed Aqeel Khan, 26, told officers he chanced upon the 117-year-old revolver while urinating in a field and took it home because he was worried it might be discovered by a child.
He later sent a number of pictures of himself posing with the firearm to friends and when asked why, Khan told officers he got a “bit excited” as it was the first time he had seen a gun.
On March 11
They found the revolver, originally constructed in 1903, hidden under some towels in a wardrobe, along with three bullets in a jacket pocket.
Earlier this month, a jury took less than an hour to convict Khan of possessing an illegal firearm following a two-day trial at Bolton Crown Court.
Khan had claimed he was waiting for a gun amnesty to be announced before contacting GMP about the gun.
Following the verdict, Judge Timothy Stead immediately sentenced Khan to a minimum term of five years’ imprisonment.
Last year, more than 200 guns were handed in during a two-week long firearm surrender in Greater Manchester.