GREATER Manchester Police (GMP) has released images of an antique gun which a Bolton man hid in a wardrobe.

Aqeel Khan, 26, jailed for 5 years over Antique Gun He Hid in a Wardrobe in Bolton

Mohammed Aqeel Khan, 26, told officers he chanced upon the 117-year-old revolver while urinating in a field and took it home because he was worried it might be discovered by a child.

He later sent a number of pictures of himself posing with the firearm to friends and when asked why, Khan told officers he got a “bit excited” as it was the first time he had seen a gun.

On March 11

this year, officers from GMP’s Xcalibre and Challenger teams executed a warrant at Khan’s home on Malton Avenue, Deane.

They found the revolver, originally constructed in 1903, hidden under some towels in a wardrobe, along with three bullets in a jacket pocket.

Earlier this month, a jury took less than an hour to convict Khan of possessing an illegal firearm following a two-day trial at Bolton Crown Court.

Khan had claimed he was waiting for a gun amnesty to be announced before contacting GMP about the gun.

Following the verdict, Judge Timothy Stead immediately sentenced Khan to a minimum term of five years’ imprisonment.

Last year, more than 200 guns were handed in during a two-week long firearm surrender in Greater Manchester.