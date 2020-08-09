Any Government Officer Involved In Corruption Would Be Sacked, PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing anger over the situation in Punjab on Friday, asked the civil servants to work on merit and serve the masses. Any officer found involved in corruption would be sacked, he said.

Addressing the civil officers of Punjab, including secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and regional police officers via video-link, he assured the bureaucracy that there would be no political pressure on them.

PM Imran, while directing to end police and patwari culture, said that huge allowances have been given to police officers and bureaucrats, and salaries have also been increased, adding

that they are now incentivized to give results.

Emphasizing on the need for improving the performance of departments, the prime minister said that improvement in governance is imperative for the development of the country.

Highlighting the significance of the construction sector for economic development and job creation, PM Imran expressed his confidence that the civil officers will play a pivotal role in the promotion of this important sector.

He said rule of law, protecting the weak segments of the society, and promotion of education were hallmarks of the State of Medina. The premier commended the concrete steps taken by the Punjab administration during crisis and asserted that any officer involved in corruption should not be spared.