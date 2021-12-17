A serial woman beater has been jailed after biting, strangling and hitting his girlfriend over the head with a vodka bottle.

Anwar Jailed For Biting and Hitting Vodka Bottle On Girlfriend’s Head is Jailed in Bolton

During the sickening assault, Tabassam Anwar told the terrified woman: “we’re both going to die together”.

Bolton Crown Court heard that at the time of the attack, Anwar, 36, had been in a relationship with his victim for around two years.

The woman said that the relationship started “quite well” but that he started being violent as it progressed.

On September 11, Anwar, of Manchester Road, Bolton, went to his victim’s address and had “obviously been drinking and taking cocaine.”

Prosecution barrister Rachel Woods told the court that the pair had romance and then Anwar bit her on the left cheek.

He then strangled the woman with both hands and said, “we’re both going to die together”, before hitting her over the head with an empty vodka bottle.

She went to see her friend and told

her about the assault, before reporting it to the police.

Anwar was arrested a week later and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on the day of trial.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said that the assault had left her feeling “very scared and violated”, as well as “very upset”.

Ms Woods said that Anwar was on post-sentence supervision at the time of the attack, after he was jailed in March 2020, for an assault on a different woman.

Anwar, who has 119 offences on his record, was defended in court by Andrew Evans.

Mr Evans told the court that Anwar is a “very damaged individual”, who is “absolutely afflicted by alcoholism”.

He described Anwar’s relationship with the victim as “toxic”.

“Plainly these two are not good for each other,” Mr Evans added.

Recorder Geoffrey Lowe jailed Anwar for 22 months.

“She must have been extremely scared during this incident,” he said.

“You have a long long history of offending behaviour.

“You don’t seem to have learned a lesson.”

Recorder Lowe also imposed a restraining order, prohibiting Anwar from contacting his victim.