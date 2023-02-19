Entertainment industry is a dream for some people, and many want to join the world of glitz and glamour, however some are leaving behind their successes in order to pursue much loftier goals. Anum Fayyaz is the latest actress who bid farewell to her showbiz career for religious reasons.

Anum Fayyaz bids farewell to Entertainment industry for religious reasons

Anum Fayyaz had developed a reputation in dramas, and we frequently encountered her at work. Anum continued to work and amassed a large following in Pakistan even after getting married and giving birth to a child. Yet, she has been sharing images while wearing a headscarf and has been absent from the screens for

some time. Anum has now publicly declared that she is quitting the entertainment world to practice Islam. On her Instagram, she announced the news.

“This is a difficult message to send since you all have been so supportive of my media career. I have decided to leave the industry and follow more of an Islamic lifestyle and have taken steps to have my digital presence reflect this lifestyle. I kindly ask you all to keep me in your prayers as I go on this journey. Thank you so much for your never-ending love and support,” Ms Fayyaz wrote on her Instagram.

Social media users and the former actress’s followers have praised her decision and sent her heartfelt remarks.