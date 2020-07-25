Another TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Becomes Victim of Leaked Viral Pictures

TikTok star Jannat Mirza made a successful debut in the Pakistani entertainment industry through song Shayar. However, she is in trouble now. Jannat’s alleged bold pictures are doing rounds on social media. However, the social media personality has confirmed the viral photos are fake.

Speaking to her fans on her Insta story, Jannat explained how people are trying to damage her reputation on social media because they are jealous of her popularity.

Jannat recently appeared in a music video that was produced by Bilal Saeed. The song Shayar has been sung by Sarmad Qadeer under Bilal Saeed’s One Two Records label. Earlier, singer Asim Azhar launched Areeka Haq in his sone song Tum Tum.

It

also marks Jannat’s entry into the mainstream entertainment industry. Pakistanis are now comparing the Jannat’s song to Areeka’s debut song. And, without any doubt, people are in love with the song and Jannat’s role in it.

Jannat Mirza is the number one TikTok model of Pakistan with around 3.2 million followers and more than 29.5 million likes.

Belonging to Punjab’s Faisalabad city, the 20-year-old is a student of Arts College. She recently moved to Japan recently for educational purpose.

Jannat Mirza’s sister Alishba Anjum, is also a popular TikTok model with over 2 million followers.

Saner voices on social media has demanded the government move against Facebook groups that run character assassination campaigns against people .