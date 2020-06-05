Another Plane from Lahore to Karachi Narrowly Escaped the Accident

A private airline flight from Lahore to Karachi narrowly escaped the accident. According to details, private airline flight ER 523 was on route from Lahore to Karachi when the airline accidentally escaped the accident during the flight.

The pilot of a private airline complained to the ATC at Lahore Airport that birds were flying at Lahore Airport during takeoff.

He complained that the plane could be damaged by a bird strike and that it should be controlled immediately while appropriate measures should be taken to prevent such incidents.

It may be recalled that on May 22, a PIA plane crashed on the population in Model Colony near Karachi Airport in which 97 passengers

were killed while two passengers miraculously survived.

Seven crew members were also killed in the plane crash. Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood and Muhammad Zubair miraculously survived the crash.

According to PIA rules, Rs 500,000 is paid for burial to the relatives.

According to the spokesperson, on the directive of the Prime Minister, it has been decided to pay Rs 1 million for the burial of the martyrs in the accident. The district managers of PIA will pay the dues on their own

