Another PIA Air Hostess Zahida Baloch ‘Slipped Away’ in Canada

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess has allegedly gone missing in Canada.

According to the details, flight attendant who was identified as Zahida Baloch went missing after arriving in Toronto on a PIA flight PK-797 from Karachi on January 29.

The air hostess was supposed to return via PIA’s PK-784 flight on the January 31 but never boarded the plane.

A flight steward named Ramzan Gull went missing on the same day.

The management of PIA has laid down a set of instructions for its cabin crew in the wake of the disappearance of two flight attendants in Canada.

According to SOPs, cabin crew are required to deposit their passports with a station manager after immigration and customs formalities. They will be returned passports at the time of check-in on departing flights.

Moreover, the SOPs stated that the staff of a hotel where they will stay will ensure every cabin crew member checks

in at the hotel and will report immediately if they find anyone missing.

The cabin crew have been further instructed to restrict their movement due to the pandemic and no one will be allowed to stay out of the hotel premises at night.

Last year in July, PIA flight attendant, identified as Yasir, went missing from his hotel, after arriving in Toronto on a PIA flight PK-781 from Islamabad. Back in September 2018, another flight attendant of PIA namely Fareeha had disappeared after a flight landed in Toronto city.

According to PIA spokesperson, air hostess, Fareeha Mukhtar, had boarded the PIA flight PK-789 from Lahore but as soon as it landed in Toronto, she disappeared and never boarded the return flight.

The air hostess was supposed to return to Lahore on PIA’s PK-782 flight on the same day but never boarded the plane.

The PIA spokesperson had maintained that a missing report was lodged with the Canadian police and authorities were also informed regarding her disappearance.