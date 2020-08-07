Another Ertugrul Actress Stuns Fans with Her Swimming Pictures, Pakistanis Can’t Handle It

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Kürklü, who plays the role of Banu Çiçek in the mega-hit serial Ertugrul Ghazi, on Wednesday stunned her fans with underwater swimming photos she shared on her social media account, instagram Ezgi Esma @ ezgiesmakurklu

Ezgi Esma took to Instagram and shared her new photos of swimming in Aegean Sea. In her photos, a dog is seen sitting on a surfboard while she is swimming. She is also seen swimming underwater. She shares beautiful photos of Aegean island as well.

Earlier, Turkish model and Ertugrul lead actress Esra Bilgic’s video of kissing her co-star Ezgi Esma Kürklü went viral on internet. A large number of Pakistanis follow Turkish actors on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic plays the role of Halime Sultan in drama series.

However, the fan obsession with the show’s actors/characters seems to have taken a flight for the worse; screenshots from the Instagram profile of the actor who plays Halima Sultan on the show, Esra Bilgiç, revealed the dark, albeit hilarious, side of Pakistani fans as they went on to relentlessly moral police her on her clothing and poses.

There were also long paragraphs about how she should emulate the character she played on screen and that she looked much better in 12th-century attire than the ‘western’ clothes she wears in her personal life. The impossibility of which is obviously lost on many of the commentators.

Here’s hoping that our people realise that actors are actual people in real life and cannot and don’t have to emulate the characters they play on-screen.