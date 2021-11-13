Another 21 International Flights Cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport

On Saturday morning, 21 international and domestic flights were called off at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Another 21 flights cancelled at Allama Iqbal Airport

The cancelled flights were included 12 of Airblue, six of PIA, two of Qatar Airways and one of Serene Airways.

The flights were: Airblue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Sharjah 412/413, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Skardu 453/454, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Dubai 416/417.

Qatar Airways’ two-way flight from Lahore to Doha 628/629, Airblue’s

two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 403/404, Airblue’s flight from Lahore to Dubai 410.

Serene Airline’s flight from Lahore to Ras Al-Khaima 5725, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Jeddah 470/471, AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 405, PIA’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 305, AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi 430.

AirBlue’s flight from Lahore to Karachi 407, PIA’s flight from Lahore to Sharja 185, PIA’s flight from Gilgit to Lahore 610 and PIA’s flight from Lahore to Dubai 203.