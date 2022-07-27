Two years passed on after the deadly incident of Roopyal Marriage Hall Chakswari in which more than 20 people lost their lives including owner Chaudary Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and his son Ch Raheem dies as well.





Anniversary of Roopyal Marriage Hall Chakswari Incident: RIP Ch Nadeem and Raheem

Roopyal Marriage Hall Building situated in Hameedabad Colony of Chakswari, suddenly collapsed on Friday Morning of 17th July 2020 when marriage hall management team and several workers were present in the building.

Hall management had hired labour to renovate the building a head of marriage season in Pakistan and more than 30 labour workers were working when building collapsed.



Nadeem Hussain Roopyal and his son were the last two people whose dead

bodies were recovered from under the debris of building.The manger of marriage hall Sardar Waqar is found alive and shifted to DHQ hospital Mirpur.Nadeem Hussain was in contact with the people outside from under the debris when building was collapsed in early hours. Later after his mobile battery died, he lost contact with the people outside.Later on after several hours of rescue work, he was the last to be recovered, but his dead body was found.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was well know personality in Chakswari and Mirpur, he was the right hand of former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed.



Both father and son were buried in the same graveyard. May Allah rest his soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.