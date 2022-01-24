A woman was sentenced to death this week after being convicted of sending a “blasphemous” text message and caricatures of Prophet Muhammad via WhatsApp.

Aneeqa Atiq, 26, Sentenced To Death for Blasphemous WhatsApp Chat in Rawalpindi

This is the second case in a week in which capital punishment is imposed for violations of controversial blasphemy rules.

The young woman was also sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined 200,000 rupees.

Aneeqa Ateeq, a 26-year-old Muslim woman, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with posting “blasphemous material” as her WhatsApp status. According to some rumours, he took his revenge against her after being spurned.

Ateeq, who has stated that she is a practicing Muslim, denied the charges.

During the trial, Ateeq told the court that she believed the complainant, Hasnat Farooq, deliberately pulled her into a religious discussion so he could implicate her and take “revenge” after she refused “to be friendly” with him.

Farooq contended that the accused shared the allegedly blasphemous material as a WhatsApp status and refused to delete it when he confronted her on the messaging platform.

She “deliberately and intentionally defiles sacred righteous personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims,” according to the police charge sheet.

On 13 May 2021, the FIA’s ​​cybercrime unit filed a case in a Rawalpindi court against the young woman, charging her with blasphemy and violations of the Anti-Cybercrime Act, on the basis of Hasnat Farooq’s accusations

Aneeqa Atiq’s lawyer, Raja Imran Khalil, told Voice of America (VOA) that his client

drew some pictures of religious pictures and posted them on WhatsApp status.

When the case went to court, a 36-page chat with insulting material was entered as evidence; during the investigation, her laptop, USB sticks, memory card, and mobile phone were seized. They are said to have contained insulting material.

Through the online game PubG, the defendant sent sensitive religious material to the accuser, Hasnat Farooq, who described himself as a religious man who did not like the young woman’s “provocations”.

For this reason, he began collecting evidence, which he handed over to police when he filed his complaint. The defendant allegedly posted sensitive and insulting material on YouTube as well.

In its ruling, the court said that the accused did not provide any evidence in her defence during the trial; for this reason, she was sentenced to death by hanging, plus 24 years in prison and a fine.

Human rights activists and other critics note that blasphemy rules are often used to settle personal disputes or attack rivals, minorities (including Christians), and even fellow Muslims, knowing that the trial often ends in a conviction.

Saiful Malook, a senior lawyer, said no proper legal aid was provided to Ateeq during the trial.

“The defense lawyer failed to defend her during the entire trial period and even admitted her crime in the court proceedings, which led to Ateeq’s death sentence,” said Malook, who represented Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent years on death row following blasphemy allegations before she was acquitted by the nation’s top court in 2019.