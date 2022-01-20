At least two people were killed and 26 injured in a blast in Pan Mandi in Lahore’s Anarkali area, officials said on Thursday.

Anarkali, Lahore: 2 Dead, 26 Injured in Bomb Blast

Earlier, a police spokesperson said three persons were killed in the blast, but Lahore Capital City Police Officer spokesperson Mubashir Hussain later confirmed two casualties.

Police spokesperson Rana Arif also told Dawn.com that the blast was caused by a bomb “planted” in a motorcycle but did not provide further details.

The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near Lahore’s famous Anarkali bazaar, witnesses said. TV footage showed burning motorcycles in a crowded bazaar, as the wounded cried for help.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, meanwhile, said that the blast took place in the last lane of Anarkali bazaar, close to Circular Road. He said the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked

outside a bank in the area.

He also confirmed that three people had died in the incident, adding that the nature of the blast would be determined by the Forensic Science Agency, the Safe City Authority and the bomb disposal squad.

The DC said that two of the injured were in critical condition while the wounded were being treated at Mayo Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

In a separate statement, Buzdar condemned the blast and said that those responsible would be arrested and justice would be ensured. “This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order. Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he said.