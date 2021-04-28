A model has come forward claiming be the third wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat. Haniya Khan is a lesser known actor who accused Aamir Liaquat and his second wife of using black magic against her.

Amir Liaquat Performed Black Magic To Take Me As 3rd Wife, Claims Model

Amir, 48, who could not escape from the severe backlash from his second marriage with young Tuba while he stepped into another controversy in the sacred month following his intolerable and hilarious Naagin dance in a Ramadan transmission.

Responding to the claim, Aamir Liaquat released a video with vague statements, denying Haniya’s claim about marriage and said that he is only married to Tooba Aamir.

He then proceeded to say that everyone complains about talkative women, but no one marries a mute woman. Giving no

background to his remarks, he then said that everyone wants to marry a woman who can speak.

Defending himself against the accusations, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain cleared the air about his third marriage allegations where he specifically states that Bharaas star Tuba Amir is his only wife despite what people think.

Moreover, the religious scholar also narrated a verse which meant he’s the one who only cries in front of Allah and has started studying himself and he also gave a message through verse.

The fiasco stems from actress Haniya Khan claiming that she is the third wife of Aamir Liaquat. Hailing from Islamabad, she framed allegations on the host and his second wife Tuba Aamir in a video message shared on social media. Further, she accused Tuba Aamir used ‘black magic’ against her.

Earlier in 2018, Hussain tied the knot with a young co-worker from a private news network.