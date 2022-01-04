Boxer Amir Khan is being investigated by police after live-streaming himself appearing to drive round his home town of Bolton on Christmas Day.

Amir Khan Under Investigation by Police for Filming Himself While Driving

Greater Manchester Police are investigating an incident in which boxer Amir Khan filmed himself while driving his car.

Former world boxing champion Khan, 35, live-streamed himself interacting with fans as he drove around his hometown of Bolton on Christmas Day.

The YouTube video, which has since been deleted, showed him talking to fans for eight minutes while at the wheel of his Range Rover, The Sun reported.

The newspaper said

the 35-year-old was looking at his mobile phone to read messages.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were investigating the video.

“On Sunday 2 January 2021, GMP was made aware of a video on social media which appears to have been filmed whilst driving a vehicle,” a force spokesman said.

In the video Khan did not appear to touch the screen, which is illegal when driving.

A spokesman for Khan declined to comment on the video.

The former light-welterweight boxing champion was found guilty of careless driving and banned from driving for six months in 2007.

Khan was also found guilty of driving at 140mph on the M62 in December 2006.