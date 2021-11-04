Amir Khan Made a Pilgrimage to Mecca with wife Faryal To Perform Umrah

Amir Khan has made a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia with his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The boxer, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself in front of the Kaaba, a building at the center of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjiid al-Haraam in Mecca.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return. Umrah completed, Alhumdulilah’.

The Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering.

A person who performs it is said to be cleansed of their sins.

Amir wore Ihram clothing, a requirement for the pilgrimage, the object of which is to avoid attracting attention.

Ihram is a sacred state Muslims must be in to complete either the Hajj or the Umrah.

aryal took to Instagram and shared snaps from the pilgrimage to her Stories.

It comes after Amir claimed he was ‘picked on’ and ‘treated so badly’ when he was kicked off an American Airlines flight

by US police after an alleged row about face coverings in September.

The 34-year-old had been flying to a training camp in Colorado from New York when he and a friend were removed by police after someone on the plane is said to have complained his colleague’s mask ‘was not high enough’.

But the boxer said his ‘mask was always up’ and he ‘did not argue’ with flight attendants when they asked his friend to lift his mask up.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Amir continued to maintain that he had ‘done nothing wrong’ during the incident.

He also said it took place a week after the anniversary of the September 11 attacks and ‘things were a little bit tense.’

He said: ‘I got on the plane and I was sat on seat number 1A and 1B was for my friend who was coming to train with me.

‘As soon as I was on the plane I was on a phone call and the stewardess said to put my phone call down – which I did. I put it down I didn’t argue. I had my mask on and everything was fine.