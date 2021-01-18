Amir Khan, 40, of Amina Road, Cheetham Hill, Manchester, dropped off more than £150,000 to two men. Both were later stopped in their cars by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigators.

Amir Khan Handed Carrier Bags Filled With Banknotes Worth £150K Is Jailed in Bradford

Khan had given the men carrier bags filled with the cash. Shabir Kharal, 63, of Harper Green Road, Bolton, was found with more than £64,000 while Sohail Bham, 44, of Nicola Court, Bradford, had more than £97,000 in his car. The incident took place in October 2018.

A later search of Khan’s Cheetham Hill flat uncovered bundles of banknotes totalling

£403,750 and a cash counting machine. Amir Khan was jailed for four years and 10 months.

Shabir Kharal was jailed for nine months and Sohail Bham was jailed for eight months, with both men’s sentences suspended for 18 months, at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on January 15.

All of the cash seized was forfeited at uncontested hearings at Greater Manchester Magistrates Court.

During interview, the men refused to answer questions about the cash.

A HM Revenue and Customs spokesperson said: “Money laundering funds organised crime.

“We will not hesitate to seize the proceeds of crime and investigate anyone involved.

“Anyone with information about tax fraud can report it to HMRC online or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”