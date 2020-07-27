Lucky lady! Amir Khan ensured to let his wife Faryal Makhdoom know how appreciated she was, as he lavished her with a special party at Luxury Yacht in Dubai on her 29th birthday.

Amir Khan Gushes Over Faryal, Lavishes Her 29th Birthday Party at Luxury Yacht in Dubai

Boxer Amir Khan tweeted, Happy birthday to my queen @FaryalxMakhdoom love you baby

Doing a big celebration for her in Dubai.

Amir revealed that he lavished the party because Faryal deserved it for being a great wife and mother’.

The mother-of-three appeared elated as she wore a huge smile on her face as her husband cuts the cake in Luxury Yacht.

Faryal honoured her own birthday with flashed midriff in the stylish ensemble, which was completed with a long flowing jacket in the matching pattern.

The New York native wore her raven tresses in a sleek loose style, and sported a typically heavy glamorous coat of make-up.

Faryal and Amir wed

in 2013 and had daughter Lamaisah on May 23 2014. The couple had a public break-up in 2017 but later reconciled and welcomed their second daughter Alayna Khan on April 24.

The couple became parents for a third time in February 22nd, 2020, when Faryal gave birth to a baby boy, Muhammad Zaviyar Khan. Couple splashed the cash around for their little girl Alayna’s first birthday, splurging a whopping £75,000 on an opulent bash with a rainforest theme.

The couple, who married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, wowed their toddler with brightly coloured decorations, an enormous cake and loads of friends and family standing by to wish Alayna a happy birthday.

It’s the same venue the couple used for their £150,000 luxurious engagement party, and again a few years later when their eldest daughter Lamaisah turned two and they threw her a £100,000 birthday party.

While the married pair might have snipped costs this time around, there was no sign of them cutting corners at the soiree.