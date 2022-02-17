Amir Khan Fat To Fit in Just In Two Months A Head of Fight With Kell Brook

Amir Khan says he wasn’t ‘mentally or physically’ prepared for his long-awaited bout with Kell Brook just two months ago but insists he is now primed to win the ‘bragging rights’ on Saturday night.

Khan and Brook will go head-to-head at the Manchester Arena on February 19 after nearly 20 years of animosity and a long-standing war of words.

Khan – who is returning to the ring for the first time in 31 months – has revealed he was overweight and undermotivated following his fight with Billy Dib in 2019 and said he would have fallen further off the bandwagon if it wasn’t for his box office bout with Brook.

Khan last stepped foot into the ring during his 2019 bout with Dib. The British boxer claimed the WBC international welterweight title with a fourth-round technical knockout of the Australian.

However, Khan said he put on weight after that fight and admitted he would have struggled to find the motivation to prepare for another fight if it wasn’t against Brook.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Khan said: ‘A couple of months ago I put on some weight and mentally I wasn’t prepared. What prepared me to get back in the gym and train hard was Kell Brook.

‘The fight’s been talked about so much and everywhere I went I would hear that name. I thought, you know what, I’m going

to do this fight and then I’ll give him a good beating.

‘That was my motivation. If it was another fight against somebody else it might have been a little bit different. But because it’s me and him and there’s bragging rights. It’s everything. This fight has got everything.’

However, former professional boxer Spencer Oliver revealed how Khan had considered pulling out his box office bout with Brook just three weeks into his training camp.

He said that both athletes have been ‘pushing themselves to a place they’ve never been’ and that Khan even considered pulling out as he ‘didn’t know if he could put his body through anymore’.

Khan has been working with Terence Crawford’s coach Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre ahead of the catchweight contest. He has also sparred with the unbeaten pound-for-pound boxer several times.

Meanwhile, Brooks has been working equally as hard – having been filmed squeezing a sweat-soaked t-shirt into the glass to prove how much he had perspired during his workout.

Bizarrely, Brooks’ trainer, Dominic Ingle, was then filmed drinking the boxer’s sweat amid the 35-year-old’s grueling training camp.

The highly-anticipated fight sold out in a matter of minutes. Fans are desperate to see these two boxers go head-to-head despite them being past their prime.

Khan and Brook, both 35, are coming to the end of their careers. Therefore, they decided to cash in on the seismic payday that has always been on the horizon.

The pair both feel that this payday will be their rival’s last, with there being a real possibility that the loser of Saturday’s contest in Manchester will hang up his gloves for good.