Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan’s Pakistan flood relief

Boxer Amir Khan has donated £20k to Pakistan’s flood relief scheme run by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Bolton born boxer joined Mr Khan’s three-hour telethon and donated £20k as well as pledging a weekly donation to help victims of Pakistan’s devasting floods.

‘Monster monsoons’ have claimed over £1000 lives so far and damaged 1 million homes as eight weeks of non-stop torrents has put most of the country under water sparking an urgent plea for help.

Amir Khan dialled in to Mr Khan’s live programme as well as announcing on his social media that the Amir Khan Foundation was also on the ground aiding rescue missions.

Amir rang in and said: “Hello Salaam, Amir Khan here, Imran Khan bhai (brother) how are you, are you well?

“Imran, it’s lovely to see that you’re doing great work and I want to donate 5 million rupees now and inshallah every week we will keep donating 5 million rupees towards the amazing work that you’re doing.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country’s provinces. Floods

have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.

Imran Khan’s televised appeal raised 5 billion rupees in just three hours for flood relief.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting millions of people.

He has said the government will provide housing for all those who have lost their homes.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister of climate change, tweeted last week Tuesday that local authorities are unable to cope on their own and appealed on the world community to help.

Pakistan Television footage on Wednesday showed people wading through waist-high water, holding their children and carrying essential items on their heads.

Rescuers used trucks and boats to evacuate people to safer places and food, tents and other basic supplies were being dispatched to flood-affected areas.