Amir Khan Celebrates Wife Faryal Makhdoom’s Lavish Birthday on Yacht in Dubai

British boxing champion Amir Khan is currently holidaying in Dubai.The former unified light-welterweight world champion is in the emirate to celebrate his wife Faryal Makhdoom’s birthday.

The pair touched down in the city over the weekend after Khan revealed his plans to hold a “big celebration” for Makhdoom in Dubai on Instagram.

True to his word, the couple spent Monday celebrating on a yacht, with the Dubai skyline as a backdrop.

Joined by friends including Dubai entrepreneur and founder of OJ Lifestyle, Omar Jackson, Khan and Makhdoom celebrated with an extravagant chocolate fudge cake made by Sadia’s Kitchen, as well as a special food delivery from Cove Beach, brought to the yacht by speedboat.

The couple also dined at Dubai Marina’s Marbaiya Restaurant and Cafe during their visit, where the boxer was welcomed with a huge image of himself projected on to the venue’s big screens.

Faryal and Amir wed in 2013

and had daughter Lamaisah on May 23 2014. The couple had a public break-up in 2017 but later reconciled and welcomed their second daughter Alayna Khan on April 24.

The couple became parents for a third time in February 22nd, 2020, when Faryal gave birth to a baby boy, Muhammad Zaviyar Khan. Couple splashed the cash around for their little girl Alayna’s first birthday, splurging a whopping £75,000 on an opulent bash with a rainforest theme.

The couple, who married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, wowed their toddler with brightly coloured decorations, an enormous cake and loads of friends and family standing by to wish Alayna a happy birthday.

It’s the same venue the couple used for their £150,000 luxurious engagement party, and again a few years later when their eldest daughter Lamaisah turned two and they threw her a £100,000 birthday party.

While the married pair might have snipped costs this time around, there was no sign of them cutting corners at the soiree.