Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing on Friday after defeat to compatriot Kell Brook in February.

Amir Khan Announced Retirement from Boxing After Defeat from Kell Brook

Khan, Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old, won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

He bows out with a record of 34 wins from 40 fights, with six defeats. His latest was a sixth round stoppage against long-term rival Brook, who retired last week, in Manchester.

Taking to Twitter, Amir Khan said that it was time to leave the sport. “It’s time to hang up my gloves,” he wrote in his tweet.

He continued by

thanking all the people who were involved in his boxing journey throughout the years. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

The 35-year-old becomes the latest British boxer to hang up his gloves after Brook retired last week while Tyson Fury maintains he has quit the sport after beating Dillian Whyte last month.

Apart from boxing Amir Khan also runs Amir Khan Foundation to help the needy. He also is a promoter and sponsor of boxing talent through Khan Promotions. Amir Khan also runs a boxing academy in Pakistan, the Amir Khan Academy.