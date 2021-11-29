Amir Khan and Kell Brook had to be pulled apart by security as they clashed at a fiery press conference to announce their February fight.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook Went Nose to Nose at Press Conference Before Pulled Apart

The long-time British rivals stood face to face at the Hilton on Park Lane but within seconds they were exchanging verbals before Brook shoved Khan away.

The pair were split up by security before they restarted their verbal trade and then Sheffield star Brook pushed his head into the Bolton man’s face.

That caused security to step in again and they were directed to sit down to start the tense press conference.

The fight will take place on February 19 at Manchester Arena and has been in the making for a decade.

Both men are past their best with Khan at 34 and Brook at 35 and they have both fallen well below the best boxers at welterweight.

It has led to criticisms about the bout now taking place.

But those involved in the event still believe it will sell out the 19,000-seater arena and be a success on Sky Sports Box Office.

That remains to be seen but, while the fight may be too late to see them both in their prime against each other, the hatred hasn’t waned over the last few years.

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook, who hasn’t been in the ring since he lost to Terence Crawford in November 2020, said: “It has been on and off and on and off but I finally got it

over the line.

“I’m sick of people asking me when it is happening and when I will fight him but it will finally happen and Amir Khan will hit the deck for the final time on February 19.

“He’s always ran away but it has come to this part of his career where there is nowhere else for him to run.

“There’s nowhere else for him to go, this is where he wants it now. I’ve been wanting it for many years.

“He is in cuckoo land, he needs to go back to being a celebrity. I am going to knock him spark out.”

Brook and Khan exchanged more words on stage in the heated press conference before the Sheffield star pointed at his rival and said: “I’m going to stand over you and say ‘I told you so’.”

Former unified world light-welterweight champion Khan has been out of the ring since he beat an overmatched Australian in Billy Dib back in July 2019.

But the 2004 Olympic silver medallist is confident he will stop his bitter rival.

“I respect him as a fighter, he’s fought big names,” said the Bolton fighter.

“I’ve never been one to be scared of any fighter.

“In the last 10 years I fought two of the best p4p fighters. I never ran from Kell, I never needed to. “What I’ve achieved in this sport speaks for itself.

“Now we are here, there is no need to cry about it.

“We will see on February 19 what he has done. It’s like I’m coming levels down for this fight. I am coming levels down.

“This fight won’t go the distance.