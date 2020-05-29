Amir Khan and Faryal Criticised For Family Gathering, Fans Saying It Was Unfair They Had Met

The boxer, his wife Faryal Makhdoom and their three children visited his parents at their home in Bolton earlier this week to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

His siblings and cousins were also present, many of whom he has not spoken to after also falling out with them. But the visit raised eyebrows among fans with one asking online : ‘How does the staying home and not being able to see family work then?? I’m dying to see my family’.

So you get to see all of your family, while we don’t. Not abiding by the rules. My aunt died 5 weeks ago I didn’t get to go to her funeral, and can’t see my family to grieve but you get to see all of yours. Posting on Snapchat.

Khan ignored government guidelines when he met his parents, siblings and cousins with his wife and three children to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Pictures of the get-together showed the boxing champ grinning on the sofa with his parents, son and wife.

It is the second time Amir has fallen foul of stay at home

rules after earlier he hosted a party at a take-away for five friends at his home in April.

Despite current restrictions on family gatherings, the Khans decided to breach them, claiming that they have realise the importance of family life.

‘Important people in the Government are breaching the stay at home rules so what is wrong with the Khans and other people doing it? Why not target those who are more influential, like Dominic Cummings?’

Many of their fans have congratulate them for being reunited, So happy to see you with Amir and kids. Mashallah hope things work out for you this time. I cried when I saw Alayna with her granddad.

What a lovely thing to say when we follow famous people we feel everything they feel I’m so happy they’ve reunited haters will be haters