Amir Khan, 34, Questioned by Fans as He Gets Jab, ‘Why You Jumped Queue?’

The former world champion boxer, 34, revealed on Wednesday that he has received his jab by posting a picture on social media.

‘Finally got my vaccine. Feel fantastic #Staysafe #nhs #nhsstaff #thankyou,’ he wrote alongside a photo of him about to get his jab from a nurse.

Khan’s post led to immediate questions from fans about how he got his jabs early when the UK’s rollout only expanded to the over 60s at the end of February and he is a professional athlete without any known health conditions.

New outlet was told by Khan’s father Shah, that he was able to get the jab after approaching his doctor and explaining that he is visiting his mother, who has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Officially, only people in certain at-risk groups are eligible to get jabs at the moment, including over-55s and health workers and carers.

But Khan is one of a string of examples of young and apparently healthy people getting immunised, with Twitter users in their 20s revealing they had wangled a jab and other celebrities including Courtney Love, 56; David Cameron, 54; and Nadia Essex, 39, getting vaccinated ahead of schedule.

Vaccines may be easier to come by in areas making fast progress on the age-based rollout, with a postcode lottery meaning some places are far ahead and moving through the middle-aged populations while others are behind.

In Greater Manchester, where the boxing legend lives, the NHS has reached more than 96 per cent of over-70s and 86 per cent of over-65s, meaning it ranks highly.

Speaking to MailOnline, Shah said: ‘Obviously Amir’s mother is very

sick and he spends time around her so he, and even I and the rest of the family have had our shots.

‘He’s not a carer for her but he spends time with her. I don’t know the ins and outs but I know he approached his doctor and explained the situation.’

According to the latest guidance, carers will be offered the vaccine if they get carers allowance or are the main carer for an elderly or disabled person ‘whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill’.

Hundreds of people on social media replied to Khan’s post, asking how a 34-year-old professional athlete was able to jump the queue ahead of older people who may be more vulnerable to the disease.

‘How did you get it so soon at your age?’ one person wrote.

‘What? A healthy young man before 55 year olds? Nice one,’ another added.

Another user wrote: ‘How come you jumped the queue?’

Khan, who has been out of the ring since the summer of 2019, revealed to his 1.3 million Instagram followers back in January that his mother, Falak, 54, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The Bolton fighter wrote: ‘My dear mum has been diagnosed with pancreas cancer, stage 4. Today she’s feeling a lot better and stronger. Please keep her in your prayers.’

After Khan shared the devastating news about his mother, his father Shah told MailOnline in January: ‘We only found out last Thursday and we just want everybody to pray for Falak.

‘She is a strong woman, a fighter and with Allah’s guidance she will pull through this.

‘The family have been very supportive, and the NHS have been amazing in these very difficult times. Amir is currently isolating as he’s just returned from Dubai, but he has been Facetiming his mother every day and giving her all the support, she needs.’