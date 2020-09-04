British boxer Amir Khan and wife Fayral Makhdoom, who tied the knot in 2013, have announced that they are going to feature in a new BBC Three documentary.

Amir and Faryal To Star In BBC Three Documentary “Meet The Khans”

The documentary “Meet The Khans” will be all about the lives of British boxer and his wife.

The shown on BBC will feature Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom, giving an insight into their married life, career, relationship and all the difficult times in their glamourous life.

This eight-part series will air on BBC Three, next spring.

However, Taking to Instagram, Faryal announced, “Excited to announce our new reality TV series “Meet The Khans” — coming soon on @BBC @BBCThree who’s watching?”

Earlier, BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell had revealed the series’ that would stream on the network at

a session for Edinburgh TV Festival. Among the titles was Meet The Khans, the description of which revealed the show would dive into the world of the Olympic medallist and his influencer wife.

It promises to access areas and “dynamics of the young couple in Khan’s beloved Bolton as they juggle a young family, their relationship and career pressures under the glare of modern media.”

Moreover, since the couple tied the knot, they are living in Bolton along with their children, namely Lamaisah, Alayna, and Muhammad Zavihar, who was born this year.

The boxer was embroiled in a bitter public spat with his parents in 2016 after his wife accused them of bullying her.

The parents claimed the US-born was controlling and trying to break the family apart after she posted what appeared to be a ‘naked selfie’ on Instagram, reports said.