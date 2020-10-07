Amir Ali, 31, Attacked Ex-Wife As “Delivery Driver” Tried To Strangled Her in Bradford

Mohammed Amir Ali, 31, of Holly Street, Blackburn, who disguised himself as a delivery driver to carry out a terrifying attack on his ex-partner in her home has been jailed for three years.

Ali had a length of rope and a roll of silver Duck Tape with him for the sustained and planned assault, he wore a mask and gloves to bring a parcel to the door on the property to the south of the city centre.

As the woman came out, he began to strangle the her with the rope but it was only when his mask fell off in the struggle that she realised who it was.

Ali before lunging at

her, grabbing her by the throat and forcing her into the living room.

Ali put tape over her mouth and round the back of her head, threatening: “You’re going to die today. I’m going to prison.’

He taped his victim’s wrists behind her back and put more tape round her mouth to stifle her screams.

A teenage girl cowering in fear upstairs managed to make a whispered 999 call to the police.

Ali went downstairs and opened the door to the police. He made no comment when he was questioned.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her neck and arms.

Ali pleaded guilty to breach of order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and criminal damage.

He was handed five year restraining order banning Ali from having any contact with his victim.