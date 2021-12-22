A drugs gang which targeted young people and supplied them with ‘party drugs’ has been jailed.

Amin Brothers Who Bragged About Money Jailed for 38 Years in Derby for Supplying Drugs

Brothers Jamil and Shakeel Amin spearheaded the group, who, in their twenties themselves, had a significant influence on young people in the city, who they were targeting since 2018.

They were found to have long lists of clients, with frequent phone calls and texts relating to buying the likes of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine. Two members even bragged that they had so much money they could throw fivers ‘in the bin’, and the video of 29-year-old Shakeel Amin and 22-year-old Zain Mushtaq casting the notes aside was shown during the court case involving nine people as part of a drugs conspiracy.

It was thanks to detailed analysis of the group’s phones and well-timed surveillance that led to the group being brought to justice, and Derby Crown Court heard how a single phone being seized was the catalyst for detectives to launch the investigation.

A video of Shakeel Amin, 29, of Grassington Road in Beechdale, and Zain Mushtaq, 22, of Thorncliffe Road in Mapperley, was shown as part of a court case involving nine people as part of the drugs conspiracy.

They bragged they had so much money they filmed themselves throwing fivers ‘in the bin’.

Following a trial, three members of the group maintained not guilty pleas of conspiracy to to supply class A and B drugs.

They were

Jamil Amin, 31, of Aspley Park Drive in Beechdale; student Saad Essa, 24, of Briar Road in Harrow; and Kieran Neilson, 22, of Colchester Road in Aspley, who will be sentenced later, and all were found guilty by jury.

Jamil Amin played a leading role in the business, said a judge, as he jailed him at Nottingham Crown Court with co-conspirators.

The dealers were so busy they worked in shifts and, at the very least, there were four “drug line” telephone numbers.

In less than a year, during the conspiracy, the drug lines between them received 50,000 calls and messages or voicemails. The group also operated via social media on WhatsApp and iMessage.

Prosecutor Jonathan Cox had described Jamil Amin as “the boss”, “a career drug dealer” and said he was “utterly unashamed in his course of work”.

Jamil Amin received 16 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, 10 years concurrently for conspiracy to supply Class B and one year consecutively for breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Three more men were sentenced on Monday, December 20, including Jamil Amin’s brother, Shakeel Amin. He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months for the conspiracy to supply Class A and eight years concurrently for conspiracy to supply Class B.

Six more people pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, including Jamil’s brother Shakeel Amin; student Zain Mushtaq; Ben Jones, 26, of no fixed address; Rabeena Kausser, 34, of Soudan Drive, The Meadows; and Heather McCrory, 27, of Larch Gardens in Bulwell.

Both McCrory and Kausser will be sentenced at the end of January next year.