A 60-year-old American woman has converted her religion to Islam and became a Muslim after watching the Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul) on Netflix.

American Woman Becomes Muslim After Watching Dirilis Ertugrul On Netflix

After becoming a Muslim, the 60-year-old woman has changed her name to Khadija.

While talking to an international news outlet, the Wisconsin resident said,

“I looked into it, the details about it. So I started watching,” said Khadija, adding she was really interested in Islam after watching a few episodes. It was a history that I knew nothing about,” she said of the series.

Stressing that the dialogues of Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi gave a new meaning to her life, she said his words made her think a lot and sometimes cry.

She fell in love with the dialogues of Ibn Arabi and said that it gave new meaning to her life. The 60-year-old woman also said that she had already watched the episodes four-time, and now she is watching them for the fifth time.

“I like learning

new history. It was an eye-opener to what I did know … about religion and tried to look for more into,” she added.

Khadija was a Baptist Catholic, but her curiosity in history made her watch the series and become a Muslim.

The 60-year-old woman told the news outlet that she read the Holy Quran in English to learn more about Islam after she decided to become a Muslim.

Khadija after searching for a mosque close to her area, went there, where she said worshipers “were shocked to see” her.

“I became Muslim right that day,” she said.

Khadija told that her friends and close ones were shocked after she became a Muslim and they believed that she was brainwashed and forcefully converted to Islam.

“I no longer discuss this issue with people. I do not interfere with their beliefs. They shouldn’t have any reason to interfere with me either,” she added.

The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.