Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Called Back Over Complaints by Pakistani Community

Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has returned to the country over complaints by the Pakistani community in the kingdom, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the government has issued orders to six other officers of the embassy in Riyadh to return. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered an inquiry and his directions were being implemented.

“A high-powered inquiry committee will look into the matter,” it added. The statement further said the six officers who were issued

recall orders worked in the diplomatic, community welfare, and consular wings of the embassy.

“The government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. There is zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in public service delivery,” the statement added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran said he had heard that the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia did “not take care of the labour class” working in the Gulf country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the government’s Roshan Digital Account initiative, the prime minister lamented that Pakistani embassies did not “appreciate” the labour class.