Alyzeh Gabol Once Romped with Boxer Amir Married Malik Riaz’s Grand Son Zoraiz

Model-turned-actor Alyzeh Gabol was heavily linked with British Boxer Amir Khan in past, while boxer Amir was on edge of divorce with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, secretly married with Malik Riaz’s Gran Son Zoraiz Malik.

Alyzeh Gabol tied the knot for the second time earlier this year in February. Although she kept the identity of her husband hidden, it looks like the cat is out of the bag! Alyzeh Gabol is married to the grandson of Malik Riaz.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous photos from the simple yet elegant event.

The mother-of-one can be seen signing her nikkah papers in one photo whereas in the other photo her husband placed a ring on her left hand.

“New beginnings. Alhamdullilah,” the caption read.

Earlier Gabol tied the knot at a very young age to a guy named Osama. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long and the couple parted ways just a few years later.

They have a girl together named Miraal. Despite the breakup, Gabol and her ex-husband Osama have proven to be lovable parents for their only daughter Miraal.

However, Gabol did not reveal the identity of her second husband for a long time. Later it

was found she married grandson of Malik Riaz, it also came to light that the two have an age difference of 10 years, with Gabol being 10 years older. Formerly, he is said to have been married to his cousin Zainab Malik with whom he reportedly has a child.

Just a few months later, the rumours of the couple’s divorce started doing the rounds on social media. Later, Zoraiz Malik’s mother – Aasia Aamer – confirmed the divorce of her son.

She also shared a video on her Instagram in which Zoriaz can be seen signing the divorce papers.

Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik have categorically denied that they are divorced, telling local news outlet Galaxy Lollywood that “all these rumours about our personal life are not true!”

“This is just malicious gossip being spread by some vicious social media pages who have been posting fake/paid news,” stated Gabol and Malik. They also denied reports that Gabol had slit her wrists in the aftermath of the rumoured divorce.

Gabol, who deactivated her Instagram account shortly after rumours started doing the rounds, also addressed the disappearance saying that she has “deactivated her account as she is taking a break from social media.”

“We would like to request everyone to respect our privacy and keep us out of unnecessary drama,” they added.