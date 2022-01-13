Pakistani model Alyzeh Gabol, who is a wife of business tycoon Malik Riaz’s grandson Zoraiz Malik, has finally cleared the air of her rumoured divorce.

Alyzeh Gabol Clears Up Divorce Rumours With Zoraiz Malik

The couple was earlier reported to be divorced as Zoraiz’s mother shared pictures of him signing divorce papers with Gabol on social media. The couple, however, was still spotted together on many occasions which sparked speculations among social media users river their separation.

Now, Alyzeh Gabol herself has finally cleared up everything as she answered someone on her Instagram ‘Question and Answer’ session. According to Alyzeh the divorce never happened as their intentions were never involved. They also reconciled, as per her Instagram story.

“In Islam, it’s all about ‘niyat’ and not signing papers. You don’t wish too,” she

said by concluding the post by adding, “Secondly if that happens you got 90 days to reconcile and take the papers back so Alhumdullilah we are married. Hope this answer serves right to everyone’s curiosity.”

Gabol’s mother-in-law and daughter of Malik Riaz, Aasia Amer has never hid her hate from her own son’s wife. She on her Instagram story posted a picture of her son with his wife and posted offensive remarks for the couple.

Aasia Amer not only humiliated the couple but also targeted Alyzeh’s character. This is not the first time Malik Riaz’s daughter has publically called out her son on her Instagram, she has been humiliating the couple for quite some time now.

When the couple posted the picture during the T20 World cup, Riaz’s daughter once again used abusive remarks against the couple especially towards her daughter-in-law.