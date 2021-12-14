Showbiz diva Alyzeh Gabol gives fans winter goals, vacationing in the ‘fashion capital of the world’ Milan, Italy. The model is enjoying her trip with her husband Zoraiz Malik.

Alyzeh Gabol and Zoraiz Malik Put Divorce Rumours to Rest, Enjoy Vacation In Milan

After months of speculations and rumors about her second husband, we finally know who the Haniya star is married to. Alyzeh’s husband is Zoraiz Malik. He is the nephew of real estate mogul and founder of the famous Bahria Town of Pakistan, Malik Riaz.

Fans were not happy with the model, calling her a ‘homewrecker’ as Zoraiz Malik was already married and has a son. There were

speculations that couple had gone their separate ways with rumors of a divorce. However, all such rumors are put to rest as Alyzeh took to her Instagram to share picture from her vacation to Milan, Italy with Zoraiz. The couple look happy together.

Alyzeh Gabol has worked with several big western brands as well as traditional eastern designers. The model can pull off any look as she has wore collections from several renowned fashion designers and clothing brands. Alyzeh has also worked with different cosmetic and beauty brands, appearing in popular TVCs as well. Apart from her modeling career, Alyzeh has worked as an actress as well. She appeared in a popular sitcom called Kabhi Na Kabhi on Hum TV.