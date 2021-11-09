All About Asser Malik Who Accepted Malala as His Wife

Posted on by

Malala Yousafzai has gotten married in Birmingham in a small ceremony.

Malik is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

All About Asser Malik Who Accepted Malala as His Wife
All About Asser Malik Who Accepted Malala as His Wife

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). 

Following the

nikkah ceremony, Asser — like his wife Malala — took to Instagram and posted pictures of the ceremony. 

Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, looked cheerful in the photos.

Malala’s friend, Sarah Jehaan, shared the video of the “qubool hai” moment, where the marriage officiator asks her husband to accept the education activist her as his wife.

The solemniser asks her husband to say: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).” At which, he says: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).”

“MashaAllah, congratulations to all of you,” the solemniser adds.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. PIA Plane Narrowly Escaped an Accident during take-off at Canada’s Airport
    Posted on by
  2. All About Asser Malik Who Accepted Malala as His Wife
    Posted on by
  3. Malala Signs Marriage Papers and Starts Partnership with Asser Malik
    Posted on by
  4. Malala Yousafzai Tied The Knot in an Islamic Nikah Ceremony in Birmingham
    Posted on by
  5. Faryal Says Amir Doesn’t Cheat On Her Now, He’s An ‘Old Man’ Now
    Posted on by