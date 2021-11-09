Malala Yousafzai has gotten married in Birmingham in a small ceremony.

Malik is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

All About Asser Malik Who Accepted Malala as His Wife

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Following the

nikkah ceremony, Asser — like his wife Malala — took to Instagram and posted pictures of the ceremony.

Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, looked cheerful in the photos.

Malala’s friend, Sarah Jehaan, shared the video of the “qubool hai” moment, where the marriage officiator asks her husband to accept the education activist her as his wife.

The solemniser asks her husband to say: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).” At which, he says: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).”

“MashaAllah, congratulations to all of you,” the solemniser adds.