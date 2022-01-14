Famous stage dancer Alia Chaudhry is leaving a miserable life in slum. According to the actress the downfall started when her brother got sick and his health deteriorated every single day.

Aliya Chaudhary Once Lived Glamorous Life Became Poor From Rich

She said her landlord took her family out of the house when she had no money to pay for rent due to the crisis in 2020/21.

Alia Chaudhry said she has worked with many famous Dancer including big names Nargis, Deedar, Nigar etc and contacted everyone for help but only Dancer Nigar had helped her and assured her that she would help her as much as she can.

The actress said just a year ago before the lock down, theater tickets were

sold because of my name and i used to charge 1-1.5 lac for a single show performance.She also accepts that she and her family did not not saved money for bad times, and now we are suffering.

She said “people who get money easily don’t try to save and spend it freely, but I Trust Allah if he has shown me bad time he will also bring back good time.”

The dancer appealed to the fraternity and government to help her in this hard time and make arrangements for her brother’s treatment in a good hospital.

She appeals govt, to treat her brother who is diabetic patient, saying she may rise again and can work again to earn money, but right now her brother needs the care utmost.